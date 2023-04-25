Chemed (CHE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Chemed to post earnings of $4.92 per share for the quarter.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chemed to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $567.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chemed has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $569.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.65.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,422,463.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chemed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chemed by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after purchasing an additional 230,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,667,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.