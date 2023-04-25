Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CEMI stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85.
In other news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 140,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $63,060.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,694,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,405.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 945,872 shares of company stock valued at $419,003. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
