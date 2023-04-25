Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

CEMI stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity at Chembio Diagnostics

In other news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 140,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $63,060.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,694,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,405.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 945,872 shares of company stock valued at $419,003. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 457,450 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

