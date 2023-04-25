Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.98

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.98 and last traded at $109.01, with a volume of 2799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CCF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Chase Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average is $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $155,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,860,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $446,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Chase by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 223,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chase by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

