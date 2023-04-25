ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

ChampionX Price Performance

ChampionX stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.74. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ChampionX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ChampionX by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ChampionX by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CHX shares. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

