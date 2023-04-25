CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0770 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $62.05 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00028548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020548 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019016 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,459.50 or 1.00049708 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07766279 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,333,854.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

