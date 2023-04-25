Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $16.52. 1,256,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $689,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $834,190.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,628,729. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 241,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,870 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

See Also

