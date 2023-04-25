Casper (CSPR) Price Down 10.6% This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $536.85 million and approximately $11.87 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.28 or 0.00341712 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,666,541,221 coins and its circulating supply is 10,952,186,859 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,665,555,457 with 10,951,261,454 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04973606 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $11,926,408.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.