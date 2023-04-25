Cartesi (CTSI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $62.24 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Cartesi has a market cap of $174.87 million and $62.24 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000877 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00341468 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 727,926,124 tokens. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.

The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi’s Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

Cartesi Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.