Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.99 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

CARR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.32. 10,024,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,812,351. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after buying an additional 3,804,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

