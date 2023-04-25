Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $103.20

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$103.20 and last traded at C$103.23, with a volume of 24147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$107.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$185.00 price objective (down previously from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$147.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$161.73.

Cargojet Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$113.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($1.12). The business had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.15 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.253775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

