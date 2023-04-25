Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 15th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CJ traded down C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.35. 223,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.26 and a 12 month high of C$9.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.18.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.