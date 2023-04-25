Cardano (ADA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $278.31 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $13.23 billion and approximately $278.31 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,832.96 or 0.06691871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00061703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,711,298,229 coins and its circulating supply is 34,799,853,518 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

