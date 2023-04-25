Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Down to $45.00

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.00, but opened at $43.01. Capri shares last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 587,077 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.87.

Capri Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 99.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

