Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 23.71%. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of CFFN remained flat at $6.57 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 3,400 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,178.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.