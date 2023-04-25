Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 0.3% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,603,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,672,000 after acquiring an additional 431,351 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 342,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $338.75 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $348.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.02 and its 200-day moving average is $330.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

