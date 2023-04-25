Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.81.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $293.20 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $293.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.92. The company has a market capitalization of $214.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

