Capital Performance Advisors LLP Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 9.5% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

