Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million.
Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 0.6 %
CCBG opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $485.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Capital City Bank Group
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.
