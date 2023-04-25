Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CCBG opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $485.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.