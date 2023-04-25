Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 80,608 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,115,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80,608 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $279,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.48.

NYSE:FIS opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

