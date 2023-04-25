Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 133,532 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,966,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,532 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Endeavor Group worth $89,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth $326,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,926 shares of company stock valued at $731,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.22.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

