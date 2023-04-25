Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $251.90 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,323,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,034 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 2.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Fastenal worth $251,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastenal Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

