Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 160000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Canadian Spirit Resources Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of C$21.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

