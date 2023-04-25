Camping World (CWH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Camping World had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Camping World stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. Camping World has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Camping World by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

