Camping World (CWH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Camping World had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Camping World Stock Performance
Camping World stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. Camping World has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19.
Camping World Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Camping World by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.
