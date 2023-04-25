C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of CHRW opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average of $96.56.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.
Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide
In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 291.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.