C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average of $96.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 291.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

