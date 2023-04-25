BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Stock Price Up 2.6%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.56. Approximately 73,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 322,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $246.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.16 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 115,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 58,961 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP Group

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.