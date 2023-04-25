Brokerages Set Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Target Price at $28.14

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Universal Music Group to €36.00 ($40.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Universal Music Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($32.22) to €29.20 ($32.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Universal Music Group to €25.50 ($28.33) in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

Universal Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of UMGNF stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. Universal Music Group has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.