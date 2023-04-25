Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.5% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Broadcom worth $513,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

Broadcom stock opened at $635.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $619.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.