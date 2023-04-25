Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

