Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 30.81%. On average, analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ BWB opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $20.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $62,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,038 shares in the company, valued at $18,270,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 13,027.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWB shares. Piper Sandler lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.