Bricktown Capital LLC Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 0.2% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,102,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 110.8% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 53,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 28,245 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.79. 6,947,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,503,896. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

