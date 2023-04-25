Bricktown Capital LLC Makes New $36.83 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 379,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,832,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after buying an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,004,000 after buying an additional 1,479,898 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9,635.5% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after buying an additional 1,238,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.17. 670,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,206,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

