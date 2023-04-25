Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) Declares Dividend of GBX 9

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Braime Group Stock Performance

BMT stock opened at GBX 1,850 ($23.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £26.64 million, a PE ratio of 2,371.79 and a beta of 0.07. Braime Group has a one year low of GBX 1,450 ($18.11) and a one year high of GBX 2,399 ($29.96). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,046.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,077.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get Braime Group alerts:

About Braime Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products. The company was formerly known as T.F.

Receive News & Ratings for Braime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.