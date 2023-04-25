Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) Declares Dividend of GBX 9

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Braime Group Stock Performance
BMT stock opened at GBX 1,850 ($23.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £26.64 million, a PE ratio of 2,371.79 and a beta of 0.07. Braime Group has a one year low of GBX 1,450 ($18.11) and a one year high of GBX 2,399 ($29.96). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,046.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,077.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98.
About Braime Group
Featured Articles
- Insiders Buy Wag! Group, Sell-Side Buys Too
- Seagate Technology Stock Shows the Glass May Still Be Half Full
- Coca Cola’s Profit Machine Remains Unstoppable
- 3 Volatile Mid-Caps to Trade This Earnings Season
- Why Legend Biotech Stock Is Having Its Best Month Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Braime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.