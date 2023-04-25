Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $67.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $778,453.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,531,372 shares in the company, valued at $956,454,905.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $778,453.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,531,372 shares in the company, valued at $956,454,905.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $1,046,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at $25,961,556.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 507,161 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,098. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.