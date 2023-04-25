Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510,134 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,250,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $68.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 161,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $10,576,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,370,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,989,736.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 507,161 shares of company stock worth $33,336,098. Corporate insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

