BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

TSE:ZPW opened at C$15.01 on Tuesday. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$15.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.34.

