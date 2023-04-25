BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,086. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of C$19.75 and a 12 month high of C$23.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.83.

