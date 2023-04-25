BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (ZUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 2nd

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF stock traded up 0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 23.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,810. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of 21.39 and a fifty-two week high of 27.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 22.61 and its 200-day moving average is 22.85.

