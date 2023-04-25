BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZWU stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.67. The company had a trading volume of 161,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,661. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.52. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a one year low of C$10.62 and a one year high of C$13.60.

