BMO Capital Markets Raises Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target to C$4.75

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark reduced their price target on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pi Financial upped their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Foran Mining Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of CVE:FOM opened at C$3.77 on Friday. Foran Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.93 and a 1 year high of C$4.32. The company has a market cap of C$958.33 million, a PE ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.15.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

