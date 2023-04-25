BlueArk One Day Volume Reaches $276,493.53 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,277.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.00424004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00121146 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00027757 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00038718 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001078 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002699 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.