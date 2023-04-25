Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have commented on BLMN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.