Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,370,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,370,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 396,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $3,314,933.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,525,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,091,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth about $112,667,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Blink Charging by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLNK opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $434.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

