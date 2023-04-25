Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) Announces €0.02 Dividend

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Blackstone Loan Financing Stock Up 2.1 %

BGLF opened at GBX 0.73 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 439.40 and a quick ratio of 439.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.75. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 12 month low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.79 ($0.01).

About Blackstone Loan Financing

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

