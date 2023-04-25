BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,612 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 641.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

BTZ opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

