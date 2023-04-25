Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Achieves Market Cap of $6.15 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $94,572.70 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001840 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.19518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.50791885 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $95,023.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

