Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 4,153 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.73. The stock had a trading volume of 196,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.74.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

