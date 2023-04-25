Birch Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Birch Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.7 %

CAH stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.41. The stock had a trading volume of 188,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,944. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

