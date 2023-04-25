Birch Capital Management LLC Has $417,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.6 %

SNA traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.68. 39,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,400. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $263.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.52.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.33.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

