Birch Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.94. The company had a trading volume of 53,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,974. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $259.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

