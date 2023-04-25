Birch Capital Management LLC Acquires 41,132 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2,511.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,132 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 138,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,536,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,105,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $193.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.